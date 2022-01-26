Guessing a Car Blindfolded Is Game Show Material, Fun To Watch

If you have friends that buy cars often, and they ask you to guess what they bought, you know it may get difficult. Things get especially tricky if they just send you just get a picture of an alloy wheel, a seat, or just a clue about what they paid for it. Marty and Moog of Mighty Car Mods have taken things to the next level by making a blindfolded guess.
Previously on the show that celebrated its 14th year on YouTube, Moog acquired a German hatchback with a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder motor. Yes, you guessed it, it was a Volkswagen Up!, and Marty guessed it blindfolded and on smell and touch alone.
This time, it was Moog's turn to guess, and his good friend Marty bought what they might call a "nugget." The latest acquisition has been customized by its previous owner, and it looks like fun with low horsepower. As many of you already know, it is more fun to take a slow car to its limit than drive a fast car slow.
We are not going to ruin the video by writing about the car that Marty bought. However, we must say that we are impressed how Moog managed to figure out the decade the vehicle was manufactured, the origin country of its creator, as well as other important details.
While Marty did manage to guess Moog's car with ease, it was a much more difficult battle with Marty's second-hand purchase. Getting a modified car was an interesting move, as it made it even more difficult to guess its manufacturer and model.
With the newly-bought vehicle in check, Marty and Moog plan to clean it up and get it in fighting shape for a new battle. This time, it will face the Volkswagen Up! that Moog has already started modifying with whatever parts he could get his hands on at a reasonable price.
The team's latest “nugget” has the potential to give the VW Up! a run for its money, but it did win in the looks department on the day of purchase.
