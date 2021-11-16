2022 Subaru BRZ Review, YouTuber Gets a Nasty Hands-On Surprise

All comedy comes from awkward situations, and Marty and Moog of Mighty Car Mods have perfected that art. Things didn’t really turn out as they expected when Moog went hands-on and got his fingers stuck demonstrating a Subaru BRZ’s bumper vents. The little mishap, however, didn’t prevent them from doing what they do best - a candid review of the 2022 Subaru BRZ.
Marty and Moog had an exclusive chance to review this iconic sports car at the New South Wales 2022 Subaru BRZ launch in Australia. With the new BRZ positioned side-by-side with the previous model, the duo checked out its specs and features, making comparisons on the improvements.
After pulling back the cover, one of the standout features of the new 2022 BRZ is its chunkier frame. Moog calls it bulbous (like a bulb of onion) for that aggressive appeal.
The Subaru BRZ is the last of its kind. It’s one of the few sports cars designed with a car-lover in mind. The 2022 model continues this legacy prioritizing driving agility, affordability, and performance. It won’t go 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in under 2-seconds, and it won’t turn heads driving through the streets of Venice, but it’ll put a mischievous grin on your face revving through a lonely mountain pass.
The new BRZ has more power and is more responsive, improving acceleration significantly. It’s lightweight, at a little over 2,800 lbs with a lower center of gravity. All that, along with a sturdy structure make this track bullet even more entertaining behind the wheel.
Compared to the 2021 model, the new BRZ comes with functional air vents. According to Moog, the marketing team at Subaru say the vents get their inspiration from shark skin. He silently disputes it as a marketing ploy but later gets his whip of karma when his hands get stuck in the vent (it is probably shark teeth).
The 2022 Subaru BRZ comes with a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine making 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. It’s still a rear-wheel-drive setup and still comes with an optional six-speed manual or automatic transmission.
Marty and Moog go ahead and check out its exterior, interior and make engine comparisons with the 2021 model. They don’t get to drive it yet, but have the chance to crank it up - it sounds splendid.
