V8 Swapped S15 Gets Painted With Fire Before It Goes Drifting

Mighty Car Mods is a fairly small YouTube channel based in Australia, but they know how to get our attention. Today, it's with a V8 swapped S15 that was originally built for the last Mad Max movie. Now, they're re-imagining it as an even more aggressive drift machine.
When they first built Mod Max, as it's called, they focused on power and off-road ability. The car was built in conjunction with the actual film studio that produced the movie.
Under the hood, they ripped out the four-banger and dropped in an LS1. It's reliable, punchy, and easy to maintain. It also meant that Mod Max would be capable of offering up to show after show without breaking.
They also put a lift on it and threw some massive tires on the corners so that it could go just about anywhere. Now, some five years later, they're working on making it look as extreme as it is under the skin.
First, they're adding a wide-body kit. We get an insider's view of how they blend the kit into the original bodywork. Despite the fact that this car won't have a show-stopping finish, blending the panels is still a vital step.
They also add some stencils to the hood before painting over those and then setting the whole thing on fire. The flames burn in an effect that you couldn't get otherwise. The overarching theme almost seems to be aggressive subtlety.
They also take the time to blend the new wide-body kit into the original paint sitting on the roof. To do so, they actually mix dust and dirt from the shop floor into the paint. It's amazing how close they can get to making a new panel look just as weather-aged as an original one.
Next up for Mod Max will be coilovers, big wheels, big fat sticky tires, and then a lot of drift fun.
