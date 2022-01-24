Apple AirTag Becoming a Problem in Europe Too, Police Say It’s Now Used by Stalkers

Apple’s AirTag is slowly but surely becoming a product whose nefarious uses are skyrocketing in the United States, as more and more people complain they’re being tracked by individuals they don’t know.
More often than not, AirTags are installed in places where it’s impossible to detect them, including behind the license plates of the cars that thieves plan on stealing.
In some cases, stalkers turn to Apple’s GPS trackers to keep an eye on a specific individual, and in the last few weeks, we’ve seen plenty of such cases happening in the United States.
Now it looks like the AirTag is becoming a problem in Europe too, as a woman in Hereford, England reached out to the police complaining she was tracked using Apple’s device.
The West Mercia Police confirmed the case, explaining that the woman was indeed tracked by someone whose identity is currently unknown. The investigation is still underway, but the local police explain there’s a chance the number of such cases would increase in the coming months, especially based on what’s happening right now over the ocean.
The police emphasize it’s imperative for everybody to have the necessary tools on their phones to be alerted when an AirPad might be tracking them.
On an iPhone, users don’t need to do anything, as an active AirTag that’s moving with them can generate a warning showing up on the screen when the tracking takes place. On Android, users must install a dedicated app published by Apple on the Google Play Store and then manually scan for nearby AirTag when they believe they might be tracked.
Just like before, Apple explains that the AirTag’s main purpose is to help users keep an eye on their belongings, explaining the company is fully focused on the safety of every individual out there.
Needless to say, if you detect an AirTag tracking your location and you believe you’re in danger, reach out to the police as soon as possible.
