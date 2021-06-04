United Airlines Goes Supersonic, Buys 15 Overture Aircraft from Boom

Boom Supersonic aims to make supersonic flights a reality once more, and an affordable one at it. The first aircraft from the company, Overture, is scheduled to start commercial flights by 2030, with 2029 as the earliest possible date.
Until then, a scale model of Overture, called the XB-1 demonstrator, is undergoing tests. Boom Supersonic is convinced that Overture will usher in a new era of aerial transportation and personal mobility, one that will be convenient, efficient (by cutting flight times in half) and, perhaps just as important, sustainable. Overture will use only carbon-neutral fuel, with the stated goal of achieving perfect carbon neutrality.
The 2030 deadline is still in the distant future, but Boom Supersonic already boasts $6 billion in future revenue, thanks to orders from Japan Airlines and Virgin Group, and possible partnerships with the U.S. Air Force and the Civil Reserve Air Fleet. It has now added a new client to that already impressive roster, TechCrunch reports: United Airlines.
United Airlines has become the first official U.S. customer, placing an order for 15 units of the Overture aircraft, on the condition that it meets the airliner’s standards regarding safety and sustainability, the media outlet notes. Furthermore, the agreement notes the possibility of a further order of another 35 units once the initial delivery is complete.
Supersonic flights has its obvious advantages, with the most important being that of halving travel times. Overture, traveling at speeds of up to Mach 2.2, will be the world’s fastest commercial aircraft, and it’s also the world’s first independently developed supersonic aircraft.
Boom Supersonic promises more than this with Overture, including affordable travel costs at no compromise in terms of the comfort offered on board, and carbon-neutral flights straight from the get-go. United Airlines, for its part, has committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, and replacing a chunk of its fleet with supersonic aircraft would surely help with that.
