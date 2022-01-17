Boom’s Supersonic Airliner Demonstrator XB-1 Ready to Kick Off Flight Testing

Supersonic commercial flights are getting closer to becoming a reality. Boom Supersonic’s Overture is set to become not only the world’s fastest airliner but also the only one running entirely on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which makes it sustainable, in addition to being highly performant. The company recently gave a peek into the engine runs of its XB-1 demonstrator.
Until Overture can officially take to the skies as the world’s fastest airliner, the XB-1 demonstrator must first successfully conduct ground tests and flight tests. The prototype aircraft is equipped with three General Electric J85 engines, which are small single-shaft turbojet engines.
These particular ones previously powered the Canadian version of the Northrup Grumman F-6 Freedom Fighter. Although they demonstrated their efficiency for the military aircraft, this experimental aircraft requires extensive additional testing.
Boom Supersonic carried out the engine runs at the Centennial Airport in Denver, Colorado. These specific tests are gradual, going from one engine at idle, and then three engines at idle, to throttle at various rates. The engines go from idle to rapid throttle, simulating what is called a “late go-around maneuver.”
Meanwhile, the test team is monitoring everything from the control room over at Boom’s hangar. This is possible thanks to the camera on the XB-1’s telemetry antenna. At the same time, the team also keeps an eye on what the test pilot’s multifunction display is showing, as well as on the weather coordinates.
The manufacturer also showed images of the vehicle following around the XB-1, filled with yellow hoses that are used to run air into the engines, to start them, as well as into the aircraft’s bays, to make sure that all electronics stay at the adequate temperature. During the tests, the engines went from “barely moving” to 60 knots (70 mph/112 kph).
There’s more coming up for the XB-1. The demonstrator is due to start flight testing in California’s Mojave Desert. This is where it will take off at 185 knots (212 mph/341 kph) for its first flight.
The Overture airliner will be able to reach supersonic speeds of Mach 1.7, as well as an impressive range of 4,250 nautical miles (4,888 miles/7,866 km). In a few years, Boom plans to start manufacturing Overture, having already secured United Aircraft orders, plus a significant boost from the U.S. Air Force, who is eyeing this trailblazing airliner for future strategic transportation.
These particular ones previously powered the Canadian version of the Northrup Grumman F-6 Freedom Fighter. Although they demonstrated their efficiency for the military aircraft, this experimental aircraft requires extensive additional testing.
Boom Supersonic carried out the engine runs at the Centennial Airport in Denver, Colorado. These specific tests are gradual, going from one engine at idle, and then three engines at idle, to throttle at various rates. The engines go from idle to rapid throttle, simulating what is called a “late go-around maneuver.”
Meanwhile, the test team is monitoring everything from the control room over at Boom’s hangar. This is possible thanks to the camera on the XB-1’s telemetry antenna. At the same time, the team also keeps an eye on what the test pilot’s multifunction display is showing, as well as on the weather coordinates.
The manufacturer also showed images of the vehicle following around the XB-1, filled with yellow hoses that are used to run air into the engines, to start them, as well as into the aircraft’s bays, to make sure that all electronics stay at the adequate temperature. During the tests, the engines went from “barely moving” to 60 knots (70 mph/112 kph).
There’s more coming up for the XB-1. The demonstrator is due to start flight testing in California’s Mojave Desert. This is where it will take off at 185 knots (212 mph/341 kph) for its first flight.
The Overture airliner will be able to reach supersonic speeds of Mach 1.7, as well as an impressive range of 4,250 nautical miles (4,888 miles/7,866 km). In a few years, Boom plans to start manufacturing Overture, having already secured United Aircraft orders, plus a significant boost from the U.S. Air Force, who is eyeing this trailblazing airliner for future strategic transportation.