Boom Offers an Exclusive Closer Look at Its Jaw-Dropping Supersonic Aircraft This Summer

To say that Overture is highly-anticipated would be an understatement. The airliner that will fuse supersonic capabilities with 100% green jet fuel will undoubtedly change aviation forever. And it’s closer than ever to its first flight. But before that, aviation enthusiasts can get a closer look at this pioneering aircraft during a luxurious, immersive experience.
If you’re passionate about aviation technology, you could enjoy a truly unique experience this summer, at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Hampshire, UK. During the event, which will take place in July, Boom is offering a bespoke experience where guests will find out more about the company’s latest advancements, especially related to Overture.
This is possible due to the recent launch of a multi-year partnership between Boom and American Express. To inaugurate this collaboration, American Express Platinum Card members will be able to purchase tickets for this bespoke event designed by Boom, centered around its flagship supersonic airliner.
It will include exclusive access to the Boom Supersonic chalet, up-close views of all the aircraft on the airfield, and an immersive tour the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) Operations Center that will feature U.S. military aircraft. Plus, it will provide access to a private tour and dinner reception hosted by former chief pilot of British Airways’ Concorde fleet, Captain Mike Bannister, at Brooklands Museum.
Most importantly, American Express Card Members are promise unique access to Overture, once it’s launched. The first aircraft is set to roll out in 2025, conduct its first flight in 2026, and enter service by 2029. Overture will not only fly at supersonic speeds, but it will become the world’s first large commercial aircraft to be emissions-free from the beginning, as it will run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
American Express Ventures became an investor for Boom last year. United Airlines already purchased 15 Overture supersonic aircraft, and the company is also backed by the U.S. Air Force.
