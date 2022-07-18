World’s Fastest Airliner Comes With $600 Futuristic Apparel for Supersonic Travel

The idea of special apparel and accessories meant for supersonic flights would sound far-fetched if we didn’t know the two names behind it – Boom Supersonic, the company that’s building the world’s fastest and greenest airliner, and Ministry of Supply, an apparel company that was founded by the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology).
Imagine that you’re boarding Overture, the aircraft that will break all air travel records, while also being built from the beginning to operate with zero emissions, due to its compatibility with 100% SAF (sustainable aviation fuel). It would be a shame to wear your regular clothes and bring your old suitcase, instead of “the world’s fastest blazer” and “coffee-powered socks.” No, these aren’t things we’ve seen in The Jetsons cartoons, but part of a new capsule collection.
Boom has teamed up with the science-based clothing company to launch an unusual capsule inspired by the supersonic travel of the future. While flying over land and sea at speeds greater than that of sound, you’ll need a 3D print-knit eye mask that protects your eyes from excessive light and moisture, a moisture-wicking blanket that’s made of recycled materials, and socks made of coffee-infused yarn, to keep you fresh.
The star of this new collection is the Kinetic Blazer. Those who came up with it are experts in carbon fiber for aircraft fuselages, and Kinetic has already broken two records for “the fastest half-marathon in a suit.” While in the air, it promises to stay wrinkle-free.
The collection also includes a weekend tote bag and a travel cup, which don’t seem to boast any outlandish features, but make a nice addition to the other items, for a complete “traveler’s kit.” A kit that costs $595. If you’re curious to find out more about the Boom X Ministry of Supply Supersonic Capsule, you can check it out here.
Beyond the fun names and features of these items, this supersonic collection is meant to support the concept of sustainability, just like the Overture airliner, gearing up for its first flight in 2026.
