BMW's M Town “The Drop” Casually Hides the M3 Touring Among Popular Vloggers

BMW created the online dwelling M Town a couple of years ago, and it recently decided to remind us of its existence. Fortunately, this marketing endeavor contains the right stuff (we’re dealing with BMW M GmbH, after all). As in lots of M cars, both modern and classic. It’s also chock full of Easter Eggs, along with surprise appearances from the automotive socialites of the moment.
Imaginary places are the easiest way to eschew reality in this day and age as technology makes them entirely possible. Some of them are greater than others, though, especially if you’re an ardent fan of everything BMW M.
Which is kind of why the company invented the virtual M Town a couple of years ago, describing it as a place where “TOO much is just right.” It’s not only the meeting location for great enthusiast stories but also a way for BMW to make money from selling associated merchandise. Capitalism, of course, is everywhere, especially when social media gurus are involved.
That’s because the marketing campaign for the M Town includes an “M Town Story – The Drop” video (embedded below) that’s chock full of modern and heritage M cars (18 models, to be precise) while also featuring three major cameos from popular YouTube/Instagram figures. In the order of their appearance in the video, we’re dealing with Shmee150, GerCollector, and RokenR (aka Mr. AMG).
With that out of the way, we need to refocus on the Easter Eggs, and there’s many of them in just two minutes. For example, we love the rev counter alarm clock (0:19) that wakes up the story’s main character to head out in his vintage E30 M3.
On his way to checking up a set of new alloys in the “Hype Rims” store he’s encountering a lot of stuff, from an M2 Competition delivering pizza (1:15) to the 2011 M3 pickup concept bringing an “MPower” branded charging station (1:22) - perhaps for the upcoming X8 (or the rumored X8 M PHEV).
Tucked in between, at the 1:19 mark there’s a “blink and you’ll miss it” special appearance of BMW M GmbH CEO Markus Flasch, casually reading the “Lap Times” newspaper while chilling in the boot of the unreleased BMW M3 Touring!
