What Is More Beautiful Than The Eternal City? The Ferrari With the Same Name

The car, internally codenamed Type F169, is named in honor of Italy’s capital city, where it was publicly unveiled in November 2019. It features a unique design language with harmoniously flowing lines that take inspiration from the elegant grand touring Ferraris of the 1960s like the 250 GTO, the 250 GT Lusso, or the 275 GTB.
The front of the car looks elegant yet aggressive, employing a minimalistic design. It features a big body-colored grille, two gorgeous linear full-LED headlights, and a discretely perforated area in the front bumpers that aids the cooling system.
From the side, the Roma reminds fans of the famous 250 GTO while also incorporating influences from the modern-day 812 Superfast. No unnecessary vents, fins, or decorations were used, and that serves to enhance the minimalistic design.
Inside, the Roma employs a dual-cockpit design with distinctly separate driver and passenger cells. It is another example of exceptional minimalist elegance.
On the driver’s side, it features a fully digital instrument cluster behind the gorgeous multifunction steering wheel, and on the central console, we find the central display that is not too big or too small and perfectly integrates into the overall design.
Power is provided by an enhanced version of the award-winning Ferrari Type 154 engine. The twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 was modified specifically for the Roma and is rated at 612 hp (456 kW; 620 PS), which it produces between 5,750 and 7,500 rpm. The maximum torque output of 761 Nm (561 lb-ft) is available between 3,000 and 5,750 rpm.
Matted to the powerful engine is a high-performance eight-speed dual-clutch transmission built by transmission specialists Magna PT. Codenamed 8DCL900, the new gearbox is 20 per cent smaller than previous seven-speed versions but produces 35 per cent more torque.
Ferrari’s tradition of delivering a unique sound to every model, the exhaust system was completely redesigned. It uses particulate filters to keep emissions at bay. However, the silencers were eliminated and replaced with bypass valves to retain and enhance engine sound.
The car weighs 1,472 kg (3,245 lbs), which is excellent for a GT, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds. A sprint from a standstill to 200 kph (124 mph) can be done in 9.3 seconds, while the top speed is 320 km/h (199 mph).
Its exceptional design earned the Roma a Red Dot award this year, one of the most prestigious honors in the design industry that Ferrari fully deserves.
The car assembled in Maranello will be available in the U.S. early next year with prices starting at $222,630. It is covered by a limited three-year warranty and complimentary maintenance is covered for seven years.
