Ferrari 488 GTE AF CORSE 51 Is the Full Name of the Newest LEGO Technic Toy

Ferrari is not exactly an easy-going company. For some reason, the Italians believe everyone is out to get them (or at least to get something from them) and that’s why it is very cautious when it comes to third parties toying around with its models. Maranello, it seems, makes exceptions for LEGO.
The two companies are not at their first collaboration. Take, for instance, the LEGO Speed Champions line that included the Prancing Horse among other big names of the auto industry, like McLaren or Porsche. Only this time, the joint effort led, for the first time, to the creation of a very special toy for the Technic range.
It is the Ferrari 488 GTE that the toy maker is honoring. The Italian race car chosen for this particular stunt wears the colors (and number) of racing team AF Corse.
The LEGO toy is supposed to “replicate in minute detail to encapsulate the same unmistakable Italian spirit as its real-life counterpart.“ That means we'll get things like front and rear suspension, a V8 engine with moving pistons, and the usual complement of badges and stickers meant to make the model as life-like as possible.
“Ferrari is renowned for their truly incredible vehicles so I knew I had to push the boundaries of the LEGO Technic system to do justice to the dominating racetrack idol,” said in a statement Lars Krogh Jensen, Designer, LEGO Technic.
“This model captures the sophisticated silhouettes of the iconic car while paying homage to its engineering powers to capture the true essence of the 488 GTE. The build is a great challenge for any fan who appreciates excellent design and is interested in learning more about the engineering and technology that goes into crafting such an impressive car.”
The LEGO Prancing Horse comprises 1,677 pieces, and the finished car is 48 cm long (19-inch). LEGO says the Ferrari 488 GTE AF CORSE 51 should become available on January 1, with prices starting at $169.99.
