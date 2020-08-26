2023 BMW M3 Wagon Spied With Production Body, Has 4 Series Face

Did you think BMW was kidding about making an M3 wagon? No, they were dead-serious and quite excited about it. Here it is, spotted for the very first time in a semi-official way, via the BMW M Instagram page.
Even though the M3 Touring is supposed to come out in 2022, probably as a 2023 model, this test prototype looks almost finished already. We expected BMW to make a mule at first, throwing the competition off their trail, but they just went ahead and confirmed all our suspicions.
The front end is the big one. Designers went ahead and used the same bumper as on the M3 sedan. This doesn't seem surprising until you realize those are the headlights from the 4 Series coupe, not the 3 Series wagon.
In addition, the performance family car boats a set of tall kidney grilles with wide-set horizontal bars, and widebody fenders made all the more obvious by the gills at the front. Officially designated the G81, this series sets itself apart from the 3er though larger rocker panels, wheels which are at least 20 inches in diameter and lowered suspension.
Would we pick this over an Audi RS4? Come 2022, we might not even have to, as Audi will probably develop a new A4 that year, and the RS model won't be available. In addition, the M3 Touring could be faster.
In base form, the sports wagon will have 473 horsepower (480 PS) and 442 lb-ft (598 Nm) of torque, but with the Competition package, those numbers will go up to 503 hp (510 PS) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm). We're curious to see if they also offer an M3 Turing Pure with less power and a manual gearbox. There doesn't seem to be a point, as with the manual gearbox option, but BMW does like to appease the purist gods.
