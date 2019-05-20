autoevolution

BMW M8 Convertible Hunts Down New X6 M on Nurburgring, Chase Is Brutal

20 May 2019
If you've just landed from the past (perhaps the time machine had been invented for quite a while and it was kept secret, who knows?), you might be surprised to find out that both prototypes mentioned in the title above tip the scales at over two tons - with the SUVs being more popular than ever and cars having gotten larger in general, the M8 Convertible and the X6 M are two perfect BMW M car examples.
Heck, with the M8 lineup, which will be comprised of the Coupe, the Gran Coupe and the Convertible, set to borrow the tech side of the F90 M5, the big 8s will even share their all-paw abilities with the range-topping X6.

All the M models listed above are being tested on the Nurburgring these days. And when these toys end up chasing each other, sparks fly.

In fact, you'll get to see this in the spy clip at the bottom of the page - while the video is focused on the M8 Convertible and Coupe, you can see the two-door chasing the X6 M on multiple occasions.

Nevertheless, while the M8 family should debut this year, we might have to wait until 2020 for the German automotive producer to introduce the X6 M.

Meanwhile, crossover fans who find the 2019 BMW X3/X4 M as being too small will have their needs catered to by the new X5 M, which should show up by the end of the year.

Regardless of the body type chosen, you'll get a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. This is set to offer at least 600 horsepower in standard trim, while the Competition badge, which also covers SUVs, takes things to at least 625 hp.

And while the X5 M and X6 M might not borrow the M5's RWD-only mode, the drifting-friendly feature could show up on the M8 family.

