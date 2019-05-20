13-Year-Old Boy Leads Police on 100mph Chase in Stolen Chevy Impala

A couple of 13-year-old boys from Otter Tail City, Minnesota, thought they were in for a fun night when they got inside a 2010 Chevrolet Impala and went for a drive.
The fun stopped when a police cruiser summoned them to pull over, after the officer noticed the speeding car, Fox9 reports. However, the driver didn’t obey commands and continued driving at a high rate of speed.
At the time, the deputies had no idea they were dealing not with one, but two underage suspects.
“The deputy pursued the car, with speeds reaching 100 mph. Authorities used tire deflation devices, which were unsuccessful, before the suspect crashed south of Perham, Minn.,” the report says.
“The driver and passenger, both 13-year-old males, were not hurt and were arrested without further incident. Officials later learned that the car was stolen from Deer Creek, Minn. The driver was taken to Moorhead Juvenile Detention Center and the passenger was released to a relative,” adds the same media outlet.
The report doesn’t say whether alcohol was also involved or if the two had participated in the theft of the vehicle.
Just last week, New Mexico police also had to deal with a very young and reckless driver, when they engaged in a pursuit of a speeding vehicle whose driver refused to pull over. The car stopped after crashing through a stop sign and nearly hitting 2 police cruisers, and officers were shocked to find a drunk 12-year-old girl at the wheel.
She was traveling with 3 other girls, just as young and all of them intoxicated. It turns out that the driver had stolen her grandpa’s car and took her friends for a joyride, while getting wasted on Smirnoff vodka and canned alcoholic iced teas.
The driver’s father told police they should let her spend the night in jail if they saw fit.
At the time, the deputies had no idea they were dealing not with one, but two underage suspects.
“The deputy pursued the car, with speeds reaching 100 mph. Authorities used tire deflation devices, which were unsuccessful, before the suspect crashed south of Perham, Minn.,” the report says.
“The driver and passenger, both 13-year-old males, were not hurt and were arrested without further incident. Officials later learned that the car was stolen from Deer Creek, Minn. The driver was taken to Moorhead Juvenile Detention Center and the passenger was released to a relative,” adds the same media outlet.
The report doesn’t say whether alcohol was also involved or if the two had participated in the theft of the vehicle.
Just last week, New Mexico police also had to deal with a very young and reckless driver, when they engaged in a pursuit of a speeding vehicle whose driver refused to pull over. The car stopped after crashing through a stop sign and nearly hitting 2 police cruisers, and officers were shocked to find a drunk 12-year-old girl at the wheel.
She was traveling with 3 other girls, just as young and all of them intoxicated. It turns out that the driver had stolen her grandpa’s car and took her friends for a joyride, while getting wasted on Smirnoff vodka and canned alcoholic iced teas.
The driver’s father told police they should let her spend the night in jail if they saw fit.