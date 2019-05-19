Porsche 911 GT3 RS Chases Mercedes-AMG GT R On Nurburgring, Taxi Ride Goes Wild

Dive 20 seconds into the 9-minute video that brought us here and you'll know things are on fire (make sure the sound is on, by the way). Then again, how could the flames not be here, when we're talking about a Nurburgring chase that sees a Porsche 911 GT3 RS cast in the role of a Mercedes-AMG GT R tail?

5 photos AMG GT R Ring Taxi. And, as the aficionado wielding the Porscha confirms in the description of the video, somebody was riding shotgun at the time.



Alas, one of the many yellow flags that constantly fall upon the infamous German circuit brought the chase to a premature end. Even so, there's enough heat here to make an aficioando giggle.



Now, one of those who took to the comments section of the video threw a spicy expectation on the table: "without traffic, GT R would have left you behind for sure,"



Well, the Porscha driver dismissed that (also in the comments section) and he does have a point. For instance, the Mercedes-AMG GT R might be officially nicknamed the "Beast Of The Green Hell", but the machine only managed to set a 7:10 lap time.



Sure, the said time was achieved in a Sport Auto test, but even with carmaker chronograph numbers being sharper, it's difficult to belive the Affalterbach toy could beat the 6:56.4 991.2



Now, before I invite you the indulge in the Green Hell sprinting we have here, please keep in mind there's no trophy for "winning" Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) confrontations like this, so things should be kept reasonable (for instance, note that the driver of the Porscha sticks to the no-passing-on-the-right rule, which is obviously there for safety reasons).



