BMW M550i Drag Races Audi RS 6, Goes Just as You Would Expect

Before I bought my RX-7, I was thinking about buying a BMW 3 Series with a 3.0-liter engine. But that felt slow. So I decided to have a look at a naturally-aspirated FC RX-7. And I realized that if I bought that car, I wasn't going to forgive myself for not buying the sportiest version available: the Turbo II.
So that would be my advice if you're thinking about buying a sports car. Always aim for the top-of-the-line model and engine, if you can afford it of course. That being said, I would never consider buying the M550i. Because if I would, the thought of missing out on the actual M5 would kill me. But hey, that's just me. I guess the real point of today's drag race between an Audi RS6 and a BMW M550i was more cost-related.
And the question is: Would it make sense to spend more on the RS6 if the M550i is almost as fast? Well, it depends on what kind of budget you've got available. And it depends on whether top-end performance is that important to you. In a recent test, Matt Watson found out that the RS6 is slower than the BMW M5 Competition. But does that mean that the M550i can keep up with the sporty Avant down the quarter-mile (402 meters)?
Let's look at the numbers first. The BMW comes with a twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8 engine that churns out 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. And that's not slow by any standards. According to BMW, this car should be able to go from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.6 seconds, even though it weighs 4,221 lbs (1,915 kg). This exact car has a price tag of £71,425 ($98,726), but consider the fact that its starting MSRP in the United States is just $76,800 before tax ($995 destination charge)
Audi's engine has a smaller displacement, but it's still a twin-turbocharged V8. It has more grunt than its opponent, with 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. You do need to keep in mind that it's also heavier, at 4,574 lbs (2,075 kg). Its price tag is less amusing as well, as it starts at $109,000 before tax ($1,045 destination charge). The track is pretty damp, and the Audi is definitely at an advantage here.
For the first run, they're quite evenly matched as they go off the line. But it doesn't take long for the RS6 to leave its opponent behind. It goes on to cross the quarter-mile finish line in 11.6 seconds. But the gap isn't as big as you might have initially expected, as the BMW needs an extra 0.3 seconds to finish the race. For the second attempt, both cars are switched to Comfort mode, and the starting point will be 50 mph (80 kph).
But the BMW doesn't stand a chance against the mighty RS6, even though it's not slow at all. A rematch is in order, and both cars are being switched to their sportiest settings, to see if that counts for anything. Spoiler alert: the RS6 still wins, even though the gap isn't all that big. The last test of the day shows how these cars handle emergency braking, and even though the BMW is lighter, it just can't catch a break. But once again, it can be difficult to provide an answer to the aforementioned question. Would you spend that much more on the Audi?
