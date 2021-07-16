Tesla Model S Apex Drag Races 700 HP Audi RS 6 Wagon, Both Have Cheetah Mode

This summer, Audi begins shipping the new RS e-tron GT, which is just like the Porsche Taycan Turbo, except with four-ringed badges. But the RS 6 Avant is still their ultimate daily street rod, designed to drag race and carry stuff while looking cool. We've seen a lot of drag races between it and Teslas, but this Model S Apex is just the most interesting tuner special ever.

11 photos