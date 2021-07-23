Ferrari 488 Pista Races 800 HP Toyota GR Supra, Loser Gets Smoked

Remember that scene from the first Fast & Furious movie when Brian and Dom are testing out that Toyota Supra MK IV and they pull up to a stoplight next to a Ferrari F355 Spider? It’s an iconic piece of cinema, pitting the modified Japanese import against the stock Italian exotic.
Brian ends up winning that battle, but only after a ridiculous slalom on the other side of the road. Afterwards, the Supra pulled away at high speed. Thing is, that Supra was supposed to be a 10-second car and the F355 Spider is more like a 13-second car. That race shouldn’t have been close.
This one however, despite a full second gap at the end, was a little more competitive and for a good reason. Sure, the Japanese sports car was still the one that had more power, but the difference wasn’t as drastic as what we saw in the movie.
Unlike that 25-year-old Ferrari F355, this 488 Pista is still a relatively modern car and to make matters worse for its competitors, it’s a track-focused car too, which means it’s powerful, aerodynamic, and light on its feet. Compared to what you get in the regular 488 GTB, the Pista’s 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine is putting down a massive 710 hp (720 ps) to go with 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque.
In a straight line, it’ll get you from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.85 seconds, while 124 mph (200 kph) can be achieved in 7.6 seconds, according to the Italian carmaker.
The Toyota GR Supra is nowhere near that fast, but for the purposes of this half-mile drag race, we’re dealing with a Supra that’s been tuned to produce no fewer than 800 hp.
After dealing with the Supra and a 400 hp Yaris before that, the Ferrari went on to race a Lamborghini Urus, a tuned VW Golf, and an Audi R8, imposing its will on all three.
