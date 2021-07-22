Tuned 2020 Toyota GR Supra Smokes 2018 Camaro SS for an Absurdly Easy Win

On paper, the Toyota GR Supra and the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro SS are pretty evenly matched when it comes to straight line acceleration. Of course, there are several factors that come into play, such as distance, grip, weight and even the driver. First things first though.
Specs for a stock 2020 Toyota GR Supra point to 335 hp (340 ps) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) of torque reaching the rear wheels courtesy of a BMW-sourced 3.0-liter straight-six turbocharged engine, mated to an eight-speed ZF 8HP automatic gearbox, also of BMW origins.
What’s interesting about this Supra in particular is that according to the uploader, it’s been tuned. In fact, the driver told him that it’s putting down 600 lb-ft (813 Nm) of torque, which is a lot of pulling power for a reasonably light weight sports car. It’s hard to say if that number is accurate, but this is clearly one extremely quick Supra.
As for the Camaro, all we know is that it’s a 2018 SS version, running on MT drag radials – but otherwise stock. This means there’s a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine underneath its hood, producing 455 hp and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque, channeled rearwards with the help of either a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic. The 10-speed auto wasn’t offered on the SS until after the 2019 model year.
We should point out that this wasn’t a quarter mile race, but rather an 1/8-mile race, where grip and torque tend to matter more than horsepower and aerodynamics.
Off the line, the two were neck and neck, with the Camaro grabbing the early lead thanks to its drag radials (no doubt). After roughly 4 seconds the Toyota sports car begins to claw back at the lead, overtaking the Chevy before crossing the line in 7.84 seconds at 98 mph (158 kph), compared to the latter’s time of 8.08 seconds at 90 mph (145 kph).
