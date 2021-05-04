C8 Chevy Corvette Drag Races 6.2-liter V8 Camaro Sibling for Total Annihilation

Daniel Abt is not only an (in)famous race car driver, but also a very successful automotive vlogger among the German-speaking community. Usually, he’s a fan of presenting the best high-performance models that call the European continent home, but this time around he decided to go for a decidedly American twist.
We’ve previously seen Abt showcase his love for models from the Volkswagen Group or pit something that was thoroughly modified by his father’s renowned tuning firm and each time it was a thrill to either see how close these races can be or how much horsepower is needed to call out as tarmac monsters a couple of sedans.
In turn, now he has enlisted a couple of American sports cars into his sprawling drag racing series. Even better, these two feature the exact same V8 engine, as we’re dealing with the 6.2-liter LT2-equipped C8 Chevrolet Corvette and the Chevrolet Camaro SS. And, probably just to make sure we know they’re siblings, they’re both just as menacingly black.
Granted, there’s a little difference, as the Camaro SS is a proper convertible. Well, that’s a minor detail, because there are also many larger contrasting factors. Those can easily be put into perspective because although we don’t like the hustle of using the closed captioning function, Daniel Abt is a great host for the English-speaking audience and the translation is professionally done.
Even better, he’s thoroughly German so we can always rely on the specifications to put things into perspective. Those arrive from the two-minute mark before we embark on a journey of discovery that’s clearly geared from the start towards a single outcome.
Some might have guessed the Camaro SS probably doesn’t stand a chance against the more powerful and balanced mid-engine Corvette. That’s clearly shown in the second (6:19) and third drag races (8:05, after the driver change) as well as the rolling run (from 9:42) at the end of the footage embedded below. But Daniel sometimes also makes it hard for the Camaro to even get off the line... since he’s not even in Drive when using the Launch Control feature during the initial battle (5:38)!
Anyways, if you want to draw a conclusion as to why the Corvette sells so much better than Chevy’s Camaro, Abt is also servicing us with the facts and figures after each of the races and even sees the C8 reach the seventh overall place in his all-time high-performance chart at the end of the video.
