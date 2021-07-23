Audi SQ2 Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 on a Rainy Day, One Regrets Leaving Home

As the second-tier sporty versions of their respective models, these two German sub-compact crossovers are very much direct competitors. So, we're looking at one of those drag races that pits together two vehicles that, in theory at least, should have similar performance. Sit back and enjoy because we're in for a treat.
Unlike the GLA 35, which has the GLA 45 to look up to, the Audi SQ2 is actually the top dog of the Q2 range. In the absence of an RS Q2 - Audi probably thought it would step on the RS 3 Sportback's toes - the 296 hp (300 PS) the two-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine under the SQ2's hood is the most power you can get in the Ingolstadt crossover.
Over on the other side, an upgrade to the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S 4MATIC brings a lot more power and the visual drama to match, but also a mostly prohibitive price tag. But even as the tamer of the AMG-made GLAs, the 35 still makes more power than the Audi, even if only by a fraction.
So, also packing a two-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, the AMG contender gets 302 hp (306 PS) and a maximum torque of 295 lb-ft (400 Nm), with the latter figure being identical to the Audi's. However, performance-wise the Audi gets the edge with a claimed 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) of 4.9 seconds compared to the Merc's 5.1 seconds.
With both cars having AWD systems, the wet surface should only make things more interesting and highlight the capabilities of their quattro and 4MATIC badges, especially when launching from a halt. Well, somewhat unsurprisingly, it's the Audi that takes the win both with and without launch control active, leaving the AMG trailing behind with no chance of catching up.
With the Audi trapping the quarter mile with a greater speed than the Mercedes-AMG, it doesn't give the GLA 35 too many reasons to hope for a win in the rolling race. However, thanks to better reactions (from the driver or from the transmission - or both), it manages to get ahead early on and stay there despite the SQ2 making a late dash for a very close finish. A slight dent in what was otherwise a clear vicotry for the Audi.
However, potentially the biggest upset here is the fact that a more affordable Volkswagen Golf R would beat them both, and if you've ever sat in an Audi Q2 or a Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, then you know the greater interior space argument doesn't hold water. And don't even think about the "crossover" one. The only things these two hold over the VW is a more premium interior and a more exclusivist badge, neither of which will be of any help when lining up at the start line next to an R.
