autoevolution

BMW 3 Series Touring To Gain 330e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid

15 Feb 2019, 17:44 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Similar to the G20 sedan, the G21 station wagon will be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain option. Citing “company bosses” including product manager Stefan Horn, Auto Express reports the 3 Series Touring in 330e iPerformace flavor will launch no later than 2020.
10 photos
BMW Reveals New 330i Plug-in Hybrid SedanBMW Reveals New 330i Plug-in Hybrid SedanBMW Reveals New 330i Plug-in Hybrid SedanBMW Reveals New 330i Plug-in Hybrid SedanBMW Reveals New 330i Plug-in Hybrid SedanBMW Reveals New 330i Plug-in Hybrid SedanBMW Reveals New 330i Plug-in Hybrid SedanBMW Reveals New 330i Plug-in Hybrid SedanBMW Reveals New 330i Plug-in Hybrid Sedan
Combining the B48 four-cylinder turbocharged engine and an electric motor, the 330e iPerformance develops 184 PS and 68 PS in the case of the sedan. Not much by BMW standards, but 252 PS (249 horsepower) and 420 Nm (309 pound-feet) combined isn’t too bad for the most fuel-efficient 3 Series in the lineup.

Despite the additional weight from the plug-in hybrid system that includes a 12-kWh battery, the 330e iPerformance accelerates to 100 km/h (62 mph) in six seconds. Top speed is rated at 230 km/h (143 mph), enough even for cruising on the Autobahn.

All-electric range is estimated at 60 kilometers, which works out at 37 miles. And if you were curious, the electric motor is a-OK at speeds of up to 140 km/h (87 mph). Beyond that velocity, the B48 kicks into action.

The 3 Series Touring won’t be available in Canada and the United States, markets that prefer crossovers much more than the Europeans. Even in the Old Continent, the subcompact and compact crossover segments are through the roof according to JATO Dynamics.

The 3 Series-inspired electric vehicle the carparazzi photographed time again won’t be called that, but i4. “The i4 will do that [serve as a replacement for the 3 Series EV] mentioned Horn to the British motoring publication.

Turning our attention back to the 330e iPerformance, the sedan is 105 liters down on the ICE-only models with rear-wheel drive because of the battery. That would be 375 liters of luggage capacity, not much for a compact executive sedan.

Being based on the same platform as the sedan, the 3 Series Touring with the plug-in hybrid drivetrain will be compromised too. Not too much, though, because wagons are inherently spacious. In the case of the F31 generation, trunk capacity stood at 495 liters.
BMW 330e iPerformance station wagon BMW 3 Series PHEV BMW
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 