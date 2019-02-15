Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped

3 BMW X3 M and X4 M Join Production Queue in Spartanburg, South Carolina

2 2020 BMW 330i Shows off Dravite Grey Metallic and M Sport Goodies

1 BMW i8 Coupe Formula E Safety Car Gets New Livery for 2019 Season

More on this:

BMW 3 Series Touring To Gain 330e iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid

Similar to the G20 sedan, the G21 station wagon will be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain option. Citing “company bosses” including product manager Stefan Horn, Auto Express reports the 3 Series Touring in 330e iPerformace flavor will launch no later than 2020. 10 photos



Despite the additional weight from the



All-electric range is estimated at 60 kilometers, which works out at 37 miles. And if you were curious, the electric motor is a-OK at speeds of up to 140 km/h (87 mph). Beyond that velocity, the B48 kicks into action.



The



The 3 Series-inspired electric vehicle the carparazzi photographed time again won’t be called that, but i4. “The i4 will do that [serve as a replacement for the 3 Series EV]” mentioned Horn to the British motoring publication.



Turning our attention back to the



Being based on the same platform as the sedan, the 3 Series Touring with the plug-in hybrid drivetrain will be compromised too. Not too much, though, because wagons are inherently spacious. In the case of the F31 generation, trunk capacity stood at 495 liters. Combining the B48 four-cylinder turbocharged engine and an electric motor, the 330e iPerformance develops 184 PS and 68 PS in the case of the sedan. Not much by BMW standards, but 252 PS (249 horsepower) and 420 Nm (309 pound-feet) combined isn’t too bad for the most fuel-efficient 3 Series in the lineup.Despite the additional weight from the plug-in hybrid system that includes a 12-kWh battery, the 330e iPerformance accelerates to 100 km/h (62 mph) in six seconds. Top speed is rated at 230 km/h (143 mph), enough even for cruising on the Autobahn.All-electric range is estimated at 60 kilometers, which works out at 37 miles. And if you were curious, the electric motor is a-OK at speeds of up to 140 km/h (87 mph). Beyond that velocity, the B48 kicks into action.The 3 Series Touring won’t be available in Canada and the United States, markets that prefer crossovers much more than the Europeans. Even in the Old Continent, the subcompact and compact crossover segments are through the roof according to JATO Dynamics.The 3 Series-inspired electric vehicle the carparazzi photographed time again won’t be called that, but i4. “The i4 will do that [serve as a replacement for the 3 Series EV]” mentioned Horn to the British motoring publication.Turning our attention back to the 330e iPerformance , the sedan is 105 liters down on the ICE-only models with rear-wheel drive because of the battery. That would be 375 liters of luggage capacity, not much for a compact executive sedan.Being based on the same platform as the sedan, the 3 Series Touring with the plug-in hybrid drivetrain will be compromised too. Not too much, though, because wagons are inherently spacious. In the case of the F31 generation, trunk capacity stood at 495 liters.