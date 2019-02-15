Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped

BMW i8 Coupe Formula E Safety Car Gets New Livery for 2019 Season

With three races of the current season already behind us, BMW said that starting this weekend’s Mexico event, the safety car will be showing new colors and a new paint scheme, meant to reflect the iFE.18 Formula E racer the carmaker is fielding this year.



Since these races take place mostly on city circuits, the most part of the car spectators see is the top, so BMW said it paid close attention to the design of the car’s top view. What resulted is a livery that “makes no two views of the car the same.“



“We have translated the themes found in the design of the BMW iFE.18 to the very different proportions of the BMW i8 Coupe,” said in a statement Michael Scully, BMW Motorsport’s head of design.



Aside for the paint job, the changes made for this special i8, compared to the street version, include a host of safety-oriented BMW M components, such as carbon fiber roll bar, rear wing, and rear hatch, a new front splitter, sport seats taken from the BMW M4 GTS and a four-point harness.



Aside for the paint job, the changes made for this special i8, compared to the street version, include a host of safety-oriented BMW M components, such as carbon fiber roll bar, rear wing, and rear hatch, a new front splitter, sport seats taken from the BMW M4 GTS and a four-point harness.

The current Formula E season is the richest so far in terms the number of teams and drivers competing. In all, 11 such groups fight for the title, more than half of them factory-backed: Audi BMW , DS, Mahindra, Nissan Jaguar , and Venturi.

