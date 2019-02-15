autoevolution

BMW i8 Coupe Formula E Safety Car Gets New Livery for 2019 Season

Ever since the official start of the Formula E series a few short years ago, BMW’s i8 has been the competition’s main official vehicle and the safety car of choice for the event. The same will happen this year as well, only this time the BMW i8 Formula E safety car comes out on the track wearing new makeup.

With three races of the current season already behind us, BMW said that starting this weekend’s Mexico event, the safety car will be showing new colors and a new paint scheme, meant to reflect the iFE.18 Formula E racer the carmaker is fielding this year.

Since these races take place mostly on city circuits, the most part of the car spectators see is the top, so BMW said it paid close attention to the design of the car’s top view. What resulted is a livery that “makes no two views of the car the same.“

“We have translated the themes found in the design of the BMW iFE.18 to the very different proportions of the BMW i8 Coupe,” said in a statement Michael Scully, BMW Motorsport’s head of design.

“This livery gives the Safety Car a new dynamism and a bold level of expression appropriate to racing in the streets.”

Aside for the paint job, the changes made for this special i8, compared to the street version, include a host of safety-oriented BMW M components, such as carbon fiber roll bar, rear wing, and rear hatch, a new front splitter, sport seats taken from the BMW M4 GTS  and a four-point harness.

The current Formula E season is the richest so far in terms the number of teams and drivers competing. In all, 11 such groups fight for the title, more than half of them factory-backed: Audi, BMW, DS, Mahindra, Nissan, Jaguar, and Venturi.
