2020 BMW 330e iPerformance Confirmed With XtraBoost Mode

Coming next summer for the 2020 model year, the 330e iPerformance combines the sporting qualities of the 3 Series with up to 60 kilometers (37 miles) of all-electric range. The plug-in hybrid sedan also happens to be 10 percent more economical than the previous generation. More to the point, look forward to 1.7 liters per 100 kilometers and 39 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. 52 photos



More to the point, the equivalent in horsepower comes down to 252 and 292 PS (make that 248 and 288 in the United States). Coincidence or not, the BMW



“Adding to the unique driving experience provided by this model variant, the power unit’s soundtrack reflects the plug-in hybrid mode engaged at the time to highlight either the characteristic sportiness of the BMW 3 Series Sedan or the almost silent gliding typical of all-electric driving.” In other words, the Bavarian automaker promises seamless transition between the electric motor and internal combustion engine.



The lithium-ion battery is located under the rear seats, aiding with trunk space and weight distribution. The fuel tank, on the other hand, can be found right above the rear axle of the 330e iPerformance.



Standard features include the pre-conditioning of the climate control system, thus helping with the electric-only driving range. Pricing remains the biggest mystery at this point, but bear in mind that “almost the entire range of optional extras is available to encourage individualization.”



Over in the U.S. of A., the cheapest 330e iPerformance from the F30 generation starts at 44,100 dollars. Tick all of the optional extras, and you're looking at more than $62,345 for a compact premium sedan.