BMW Wireless Charging Production Will Start In July 2018

More on this:

1 Damaged BMW 7 Series Is Made to Look as Good as New by Russian Mechanic

2 Honda S2000 Driver Drifts His Track Day, Blocks BMW M3 All the Way

3 BMW 3 Series Has Close Shave Nurburgring Crash, Driver Puts Up a Fight

4 BMW E46 330Ci Clubsport Has Nurburgring Crash while Chasing Porsche 911 GT3 RS

5 Pep Guardiola Joins Golf Stars on BMW PGA Championship Course