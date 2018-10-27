autoevolution

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Crash Repair Is Mesmerizing

27 Oct 2018, 18:50 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
BMW has a variety of cars it doesn't take seriously but which are still popular. One example is the 4 Series Gran Coupe, devoid of an M model, yet loved by the Russians.
5 photos
BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Crash Repair Is MesmerizingBMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Crash Repair Is MesmerizingBMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Crash Repair Is MesmerizingBMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Crash Repair Is Mesmerizing
The 4er GC is, in our opinion, the only cool liftback model BMW makes. For some reason, the 6 Series has a regular sedan trunk. And don't get us started on the Gran Turismo models.

The most potent version of the practical 4 Series model is the 440i with the same kind of 3-liter turbo as you'll get in the M140i. Also, there's a ballistic 435d diesel, but the range goes all the way down to the 418d with just 150 HP.

We can't say for sure what model this is, but it was probably bought cheaply at an online auction in America and shipped over to Russia for our favorite mechanic to fix. The repair is accompanied by a modded body kit of the M Performance variety. It's amazing what a few carbon skirts and spoilers will do to a car.

Anyway, the teardown of the Gran Coupe is as enjoying as anything. It's got frameless doors, so we get to see how BMW fitted those. Also, Arthur manages to beat out the bent rear fender without cutting it out. He uses welds to tug out the metal and paints it black to reveal the high sports.

By comparison to his other work, this one seems easy. The frame of the car is not affected by the crash. It's so straight that the auto-closing trunk mechanism works flawlessly. As a reminder, the first video we shared saw the mechanic making one 7 Series from two cut-up ones. So he could have easily fixed the doors, be new ones came with the car. A few scratches bumpers and some new doors wouldn't give us sleepless nights as BMW owners.

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe BMW Russian mechanic
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
BMW models:
BMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVBMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumBMW Z4BMW Z4 Roadster & ConvertibleBMW 8 Series CoupeBMW 8 Series Coupe CoupeBMW X5BMW X5 Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 