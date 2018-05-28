Damaged BMW 7 Series Is Made to Look as Good as New by Russian Mechanic

More on this:

1 Watch an Audi Q5 Wreck Being Fixed by Russian Auto Mechanic

2 Lightly Damaged BMW X5 Actually Needs a Lot of Work from Russian Mechanic

3 Russian Mechanic Fixes Two Porsche Cayenne Wrecks

4 Watch a Pink Chrome Mercedes CLS Wreck Get Repaired by Russian Mechanic

5 Russian Mechanic Repairs Worst BMW 4 Series Wreck Ever