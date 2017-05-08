autoevolution

Russian Mechanic Repairs Worst BMW 4 Series Wreck Ever

 
8 May 2017, 17:19 UTC
by
We've looked at our fair share of BMW 4 Series wrecks. Because they have lots of power and are bought by enthusiasts, these things see their fair share of front end shunts. But this one doesn't even have the wheels attached anymore.
Nevermind, the Russians love everything with the roundel badge, even if it's been put through the meat grinder. And there's one guy who can reassemble any severed limb with his trusty hammers and hydraulic pullies.

As usual, it looks like the wreck was bought cheap in America and shipped to Russia. The work starts with Arthur Tussik stripping the 4 Series down to the bare bones. Even the engine comes out, which reveals extensive damage to the front frame.

Work begins on the top of the right-front rail. The mechanic pulls some of the crushed metal out, drills out the welds and mates the car to some donor parts.

What's funny is that the parts come from a donor car, which means there's another BMW 4 Series wreck in Russia that's worse than this one yet has an intact front end.

Repairs on a coupe are always tricky to pull off because those beautiful rear fenders are welded and bonded directly to the body shell. You can't just unscrew them and put new ones in. The 4 Series gets that kind of extensive bodywork too, and we have to admit all the repairs are therapeutic to watch in a similar way to wart removals or watching master bear groomers at work.

But it's when the little dings are fixed that you actually appreciate what the body shop specialist can do. Sadly, we don't get to see the outcome, as Arthur wasn't able to finish the post-paint car. But it's frightening, really, since avoiding this car in the second-hand market can come down to luck.

BMW 4 Series BMW Russian mechanic
 
