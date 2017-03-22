autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Edd China Leaves Wheeler Dealers, Ant Anstead Joins Mike Brewer

 
22 Mar 2017, 8:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / VIP
Having started life as a small but enthusiastic production in 2003, Wheeler Dealers is now a totally different animal. 13 seasons later, the British show is broadcast in roughly 220 territories around the world, which is pretty good if you bear in mind that the whole crew consisted of seven people back in 2003.
A big part of the show’s success is, naturally, the chemistry between Edd China and Mike Brewer. There’s a certain something about those two that makes the series worthwhile, but then again, even good things have their way of coming to an end. And the end, on this occasion, consists of Edd leaving Wheeler Dealers over a strange demand coming from the Velocity network.

I’ll leave the 6 ft. 7 in. mechanic to explain what’s what: “Unfortunately, on Velocity’s first attempt at producing the show they found Wheeler Dealers ‘too difficult to make, at least in its current format.’ In particular, the detailed and in-depth coverage of my fixes in the workshop.” Don’t know about you, but Velocity made the wrong call with this decision. And Edd is entitled to call it quits if he’s not happy about how his work is portrayed on the show.

I’ll give Velocity that less workshop footage saves production time, as well as money, but having to make such a huge compromise is a big no-no for the quality of Wheeler Dealers. And so, we lost a lovable mechanic due to some bean counters’ lack of good sense. Ant Anstead will replace China for the fourteenth season of Wheeler Dealers, which is slated to go official in the fourth quarter of 2017 on Velocity in the U.S. and Discovery in the UK.

“Being the new boy is never easy, so please give Ant your support, I wish him the very best of luck,” declared Edd. “As for me, I am already working on some great new projects which will expand my world in new directions and, as I will have a bit of time on my hands, I’ll even start to put some things up on my YouTube channel, so keep an eye out for that,” he added
Wheeler Dealers Edd China Mike Brewer Ant Anstead velocity Discovery
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78