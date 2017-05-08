2018 Jaguar I-Pace Electric Crossover Spotted in Alleged Production Version

Jaguar is en route to becoming one of the first of the traditional brands to market an all-electric vehicle designed from the ground up to make use of this new (and yet so old) type of propulsion.





The I-Pace is very likely to be Well, "from the ground up" might be an overstatement as the I-Pace is sure to use a lot of parts and pieces from other models made by the British company, but one thing is for certain: there will be no I-Pace versions that use an internal combustion engine.The car has been previewed by a series of concept vehicles, and by the looks of it, the production version appears to stay true to their lines. That means we're in for a pretty revolutionary design that will still bear lots of resemblance to the current visual philosophy of the carmaker.The I-Pace is touted as an, but we feel kind of strange even calling it a crossover as it looks more like a tall hatchback. Regardless of how people perceive it, the car will likely be powered by two electric motors, one on each axle, developing a total of 400 hp, meaning at least thepart required for an SUV will be covered.Even though we're pretty close to its release, Jaguar hasn't made any official numbers available. All we have instead are the specs of the concept cars that preceded the I-Pace, which used a 90 kWh in-house battery pack providing the vehicle with a 220-mile maximum range (354 km) according to EPA and 310 miles (500 km) if you ask the NEDC.People interested in purchasing an I-Pace should know that Jaguar is accepting preorders already, with the prices expected to require a 10 to 15 percent premium over a comparable F-Pace conventionally-powered SUV. That's not necessarily that much considering how expensive other EVs are compared to their counterparts, especially if you take into account the I-Pace offers more interior space than the F-Pace thanks to a longer wheelbase.According to Auto Express , the I-Pace should be able to recharge its batteries to 80 percent in 90 minutes from a 50 kW source and take just over two hours for a complete recharge. It's not clear whether the I-Pace will be able to take advantage of the much faster upcoming charging stations, but it would be a crying shame if it didn't.The I-Pace is very likely to be unveiled this fall in Frankfurt when we will also get all the official information regarding its performance stats. But no matter how the I-Pace turns out, it will still probably be remembered as the first EV that counted from any of the legacy manufacturers. And a beautiful one to boot.