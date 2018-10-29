autoevolution

2020 BMW X7 to Make First Public Appearance at the Los Angeles Auto Show

The biggest BMW in the X range, the X7, will be shown for the first time in public in the United States, at next month’s Los Angeles Auto Show.
German carmaker BMW confirmed the presence of its newest Sport Activity Vehicle (SAV) at the even alongside several other high profile cars: the convertible variant of the new 8 Series, the new 3 Series (to be shown as the M340i) and the segment-opener Vision iNext concept.

The venue for the public presentation of the x7 and 8 Series convertible was not chosen at random, as this is the place where one year ago the concepts on which the current production versions are based were first shown.

The X7 full-size SUV is meant to bring more full-size SUV lovers to the brand, especially in the U.S., where the appetite for such cars seems to have no limit.

BMW describes it’s the latest SUV model as “the next stage in the […] ongoing model offensive in the luxury segment,” and undoubtedly the car offers one of the most extensive package of standard features, ranging from huge array of safety features to massage function for the seats and automated reversing function in confined spaces.

The new X7 will be launched with a total of four engines, two gasoline, and two diesel, with the American market set to get an exclusive high-performance variant in the form of the  xDrive50i. For now, this will be the most powerful engine in the range, with 462 hp.

The new BMW X7 will be built at BMW Plant Spartanburg in the U.S. state of South Carolina. This manufacturing hub for BMW X models also handles production of the BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, and BMW X6. 

The worldwide market launch of the new BMW X7 will begin in March 2019, with prices for the U.S. market yet to be announced.
