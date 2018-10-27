Mercedes CLS Takes on Audi A7 Sportback and BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

Two swans and an ugly duckling - that's the best way of describing this review. But for all their beauty, the two coupe models aren't as practical as the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.

3 photos



Well, the 6 Series Gran Coupe is ancient. An 8 Series model will take its place within a few months, but it will be costly. BMW's latest 6er is the Gran Turismo, a combination of the comfort you get in a limousine and the practicality of an SUV . It is a fantastic car, but not a four-door coupe.



Neither is the A7 for that matter; its fifth door is a liftback for the trunk, which opens up to swallow large items like a full bike. Carwow demonstrates how the BMW will do that too and more. Storing the parcel shelf underneath the false floor is easier, as is folding the rear seats from inside the trunk.



The new Mercedes CLS can't compete with either of its German rivals because it sacrifices the most for the sake of practicality. You can still slide a bike in there, but only after taking its front wheel off.



Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but the 6 Series is ugly, even compared to the 5 Series it's based on. We also agree with the reviewer on the CLS III, which isn't as striking as its predecessors. All three brands have loyal fans. Saying anything negative about any of their interiors might start a riot, so we won't. However, we have noticed that Instagram is bombarded with shots of Audi's new dash.



So is there anything the CLS does well? Yes, the driving part. It's not a drift machine like you might think, but its new inline-6 diesel engine is super-quiet, smooth and powerful. With air suspension, it also glides over the road as a Mercedes should. But which one is the best? Watch the video and find out.



This year marked the debut of the third-generation Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class as well as its main rival, the Audi A7 Sportback . We've seen numerous reviews of them already, but what about a BMW equivalent?Well, the 6 Series Gran Coupe is ancient. An 8 Series model will take its place within a few months, but it will be costly. BMW's latest 6er is the Gran Turismo, a combination of the comfort you get in a limousine and the practicality of an. It is a fantastic car, but not a four-door coupe.Neither is the A7 for that matter; its fifth door is a liftback for the trunk, which opens up to swallow large items like a full bike. Carwow demonstrates how the BMW will do that too and more. Storing the parcel shelf underneath the false floor is easier, as is folding the rear seats from inside the trunk.The new Mercedes CLS can't compete with either of its German rivals because it sacrifices the most for the sake of practicality. You can still slide a bike in there, but only after taking its front wheel off.Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but the 6 Series is ugly, even compared to the 5 Series it's based on. We also agree with the reviewer on the CLS III, which isn't as striking as its predecessors. All three brands have loyal fans. Saying anything negative about any of their interiors might start a riot, so we won't. However, we have noticed that Instagram is bombarded with shots of Audi's new dash.So is there anything the CLS does well? Yes, the driving part. It's not a drift machine like you might think, but its new inline-6 diesel engine is super-quiet, smooth and powerful. With air suspension, it also glides over the road as a Mercedes should. But which one is the best? Watch the video and find out.