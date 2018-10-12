Nissan Formula E Racer Hits the Track for the First Time

As of the next racing season, which kicks off in Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on December 15, things will heat up to the extreme in the Formula E racing series, because of the entry of more factory-sanctioned teams. And not just any factory teams, but ones backed by the giants of the automotive industry.

8 photos



The reason behind everyone’s decision to join in is of course research. Some of these carmakers already sell electric vehicles, others will do so soon, but all what to learn new things which might eventually better their products.



And what better way to test something than in the most adverse of conditions?



Nissan will be racing Formula E for the first time as well this season and will do so in its own version of the Gen2 single-seater race car that all other teams use.



Unveiled in July, the



Nissan will be on the track for three days at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, alongside all the other teams taking part in the 5th season of Formula E.



Nissan’s team is called e.dams, and is in fact the same team with which Renault raced in the series, When the French left the team, the Japanese stepped in.



Driving for Nissan e.dams are Formula E champion Sebastien Buemi and Alex Albon, both of which signed the deal in September.



"Nissan is bringing a lot of EV knowledge to the championship, and e.dams has been a strong contender in Formula E from the start," said Buemi in a statement. "Hopefully, we'll be very successful."



Audi , Renault, Jaguar, BMW, Mercedes-Benz , Nissan, DS, and Porsche will all compete in what was until recently a sideline show for more prominent racing events.The reason behind everyone’s decision to join in is of course research. Some of these carmakers already sell electric vehicles, others will do so soon, but all what to learn new things which might eventually better their products.And what better way to test something than in the most adverse of conditions?Nissan will be racing Formula E for the first time as well this season and will do so in its own version of the Gen2 single-seater race car that all other teams use.Unveiled in July, the Nissan racer gets ready to hit the track for the first time as part of the racing series’ preseason test which kicks off next week.Nissan will be on the track for three days at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, alongside all the other teams taking part in the 5th season of Formula E.Nissan’s team is called e.dams, and is in fact the same team with which Renault raced in the series, When the French left the team, the Japanese stepped in.Driving for Nissan e.dams are Formula E champion Sebastien Buemi and Alex Albon, both of which signed the deal in September."Nissan is bringing a lot of EV knowledge to the championship, and e.dams has been a strong contender in Formula E from the start," said Buemi in a statement. "Hopefully, we'll be very successful."