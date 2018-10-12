2019 Mercedes-Benz S 560 e Rated At 50 Kilometers In EV Mode

Back when we tested it, the eco-friendly S-Class was known as the S500 Plug-In Hybrid. Or S550 Plug-in Hybrid if you’re from the United States, because Mercedes-Benz doesn’t make sense anymore as far as the naming convention is concerned. Fast-forward to the 2019 model year, and the three-pointed star has changed the nomenclature once again.
Enter the S 560 e, which just like the precedeing model, features an electric motor and 367 horsepower of turbocharged V6 internal combustion. The EQ Power system brings the output up to 476 horsepower, and pricing starts at 96,065 euros in Germany.
Coming exclusively with the long-wheelbase option (codename V222), the S 560 e will arrive at dealers in Europe this month. The electric motor takes its energy from a 13.5-kWh Li-NMC battery, developed and manufactured by Daimler-owned Deutsche Accumotive. Using the Mercedes-Benz Wallbox, the 7.4-kW on-board charger can take the lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt battery from 10 to 100 percent in 90 minutes.
Customers can choose between four operating mods of the hybrid powertrain, along with five driving programs. The ECO Assist is the highlight of the features list, using data from all driving assistance systems to maximize the all-electric range and efficiency of the S 560 e. Mercedes-Benz claims that “around 50 kilometers (31 miles)” is all the plug-in hybrid S-Class has to offer in EV Mode, which is an idea better compared to the 33 kilometers (21 miles) of the pre-facelift.
In order to maximize efficiency, the pre-entry climate control makes sure the S 560 e can operate in electric mode from the get-go, be it summer or winter. But most impressively, the battery is smaller than ever despite going up 50 percent in energy content. On the subject of packaging, the DC/DC converter is now installed in the power electronics housing, not the luggage compartment.
In electric driving mode, the S 560 e is capable of speeds of “over 130 km/h” according to Mercedes-Benz. Acceleration to 100 km/h isn’t too bad either (5.0 seconds for a car that weighs more than two tons), made possible by 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) of torque. For reference, the track-focused Mercedes-AMG GT R is rated at 700 Nm from eight cylinders, 4.0 liters, twin-turbo technology, and dry-sump lubrication.
