Blown 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Is Crazy Fast, Pulls Wheelies and 9s

When it comes to Tri-Five Chevy Bel Airs , some say nothing compares to a mint-condition, original-spec example. But that's not true. Do you know what's even better? A concours-condition Bel Air with a supercharged big-block V8 and drag wheels. 8 photos



And don't let that massive blower that pops through the engine hood fool you; this classic dragster can be easily converted into a perfectly road-legal rig with a different set of rear tires and a muffler. And just look at that perfect paint job.



When it's not shaking public roads, this Bel Air is flexing its supercharged V8 in spectacular ways at the drag strip. Thanks to a massive 8.8-liter big-block that generates more power than any factory Bel Air from any era, this coupe charges off the line on its rear wheels,



Yes, you don't need a whole lot of power to do a wheelie, but this 1956 classic isn't an all-show and no-go car. As soon as the skinny front wheels hit the strip, the candy yellow Tri-Five charges furiously toward the finish line, crossing it in fewer than 10 seconds.



You'll see it pull a couple of nine-second



Ah yes, and make sure you check out the interior, which is mostly stock save for a few extra gauges, the roll cage, and the steering wheel. This thing is classy and fast, a combination that's hard to achieve on a dragster. Crank it up and hit play!



