Blown 1940 Willys Gasser Is Pure Eye Candy, Packs More Oomph Than a Hellcat

Willys-Overland is famous for having introduced the iconic MB Jeep and for morphing into the brand that produces the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee today. But the company founded by John Willys put together a handful of notable vehicles before the MB, with the most notable being the Americar. 14 photos



Although it wasn't a particularly successful car and was mostly famous for its faulty four-cylinder engine, the coupe version of the



Gassers and hot rods, on the other hand, are much more common. But just like this build here, their only connection to the original Americar is the outer shell. If you're a fan of the Americar's hunchback stance and pointy noise, this is the perfect combination, because gasser versions usually come with massively powerful engines, menacing exhaust pipes, and meaty rear tires.



The really cool thing about this gasser, beyond its mean looks and flashy color of course, is that it looks like a museum piece. This Americar has been built to run fast, but also to turn heads. The impeccable appearance and the perfect nostalgia look has brought it a couple of features in Gasser Magazine and several awards at specific car shows.



This is a no-expense build with tremendous attention to detail, down to the race-inspired livery,



But the build that once was a 1940 Willys hides an even more impressive detail under the hood. That shiny blower is connected to a 528-cubic-inch (8.7-liter) Hemi V8 engine loaded with premium aftermarket parts. Everything sits on a steel boxed and cross-braced chassis with a nine-inch rear end and a front tube axle.



What about power you ask? Well, the Hemi has been dynoed at a whopping 1,031 horsepower and 900 pound-feet (1,220 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels, so it can definitely run the



I have a hunch that this Willys has yet to see proper drag strip action, with the 838 miles (1,349 km) shown on the odometer likely completed at local car shows. Needless to say, I love concours-condition racers, but someone needs to burn some rubber with this gasser at the drag strip.



If you're into burnouts and quarter-mile fun, you can do just that in this 1940 Willys Americar coupe because it's currently listed for sale. However,



