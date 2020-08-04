Blast From Bentley Blower Past: First Handcrafted Prototype Is Coming to Life

Back in the day, Walter Owen Bentley did not bother himself with the trivialities of car naming conventions. He simply took the Bentley 3 Litre rolling chassis and replaced it with the 270 cubic inches Bentley 4½. Still, the racing companion did not escape notoriety. This is how the “Blower” nickname came after engineer Amherst Villiers added a supercharger up front that was initially vetoed by W.O. himself. Still, history remembers but the fame, not the woes.

