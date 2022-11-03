Black and Yellow Rolls-Royce Cullinan Finds an Owner, Not Wiz Khalifa But Realtor Tycoon

The Cullinan, the first luxury SUV from Rolls-Royce, is a must-have for anyone who is anyone, so real estate tycoon and car collector Vinny Nazerian just jumped on this wagon and bought a black and yellow model.
There’s nothing that screams elegance more than a dark vehicle and it is almost like this look was invented for the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. With a big, imposing design, this bespoke model hides a very playful interior that might start playing out Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow” as soon as he opens the coach doors.
This model is a one-of-one creation with Champion Motoring's name attached to it. We covered this build a few weeks ago when the dealership based in San Diego, California, posted it for sale without mentioning its price.
On November 3, the dealership edited the post and announced the SUV found its owner in Vinny Nazerian, who is the founder of The Nazerian group. He's also a self-proclaimed car collector and his most recent purchases were from Champion Motoring, from which he previously acquired a 2018 Mercedes-Benz G 550 4x4² and a 2022 Bentley Continental GT Convertible.
In the past, he worked with other top car customizing shops like RDB LA and Platinum Motorsport, both top choices for celebrities and other affluent car connoisseurs.
Coming back to Nazerian’s most recent addition, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, it rides on silver 26-inch multi-spoke aftermarket wheels with Rolls-Royce floating caps. According to RDB LA's Vik's comment on the post, the aftermarket wheels are signed by RDB LA's custom wheels department. The luxury SUV also received 1016Industries' widebody aerodynamic kit.
The luxury SUV is powered by the manufacturer’s 6.75-liter V12 engine, good for 562 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, which are sent to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission. This land yacht only needs 5.2 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph), on its way to a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
And it will make the perfect addition to Nazerian’s garage, which also hosts a couple of other Rolls-Royces like the Phantom and Ghost, plus a Cadillac Escalade, a Ferrari F8 Tributo, a Lamborghini Urus, among others.
