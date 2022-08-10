What Does Wiz Khalifa Do for a Living to Afford a Rolls-Royce Cullinan? A Lot, Really

Celebrities are often involved in many other businesses so they can build connections and their net worth. When stumbling across Daniel Mac, Wiz Khalifa revealed what he does for a living to afford a $350k Rolls-Royce.
Daniel Mac is a famous social media star who began his career by filming short videos where he asks people with expensive cars and houses what they do for a living. Often, he runs into celebrities, driving their luxurious cars.
This time, he ran into Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz. Khalifa is mainly a rapper and some of his most famous songs include “Black and Yellow” and “See You Again,” for Furious 7. He now has a net worth estimated at $70 million, but not all of it is thanks to his music.
In a new video posted on his social media account, Daniel Mac stumbled across Khalifa, who was sitting comfortably in the back seat of his white Rolls-Royce Cullinan. When asked about what he does for a living, the short answer is a lot.
The rapper is also involved in several other businesses, including a water brand, Liquid Death, and a ghost kitchen, HotBox by Wiz Khalifa.
Khalifa owns several cars, but the Rolls-Royce Cullinan from the video is one of his favorites. It’s comfortable, luxurious, and he gets to enjoy it all from the back seat.
But it’s also powerful, put in motion by the British luxury brand’s 6.75-liter V12 engine. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the power unit delivers 563 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all four wheels. When it comes to performance, the Cullinan delivers again. The SUV can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.2 seconds, before maxing out at 155 mph (250 kph).
No wonder this is usually Wiz Khalifa’s go-to vehicle.
