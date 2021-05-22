Big Oly, the World’s Most Famous Ford Bronco, Sells for $1.7 Million

Ford Broncos have and will always remain popular, but when it comes to achievements, icon status and fame, arguably none is above Big Oly. Big Oly just sold at auction, and the final hammer price is testament to its status as the world’s most famous (classic) Ford Bronco.
In March this year, Mecum Auctions announced the 34th Original Spring Classic Indianapolis event for May 14 through to May 22, including vehicles from Parnelli Jones’ personal collection. Among them was Big Oly, the most famous Ford Bronco in the world and still a staple for off-road racing vehicles.
Big Oly was offered without a public estimate, because, obviously, being the world’s most famous meant it would only change hands for a lot of money. That turned out to be the case: Mecum is announcing that Big Oly sold for $1.7 million before auction fees, which makes it one of the most expensive Broncos in the world.
Big Oly was the result of a dare, after Jones refused to run with Bill Stroppe at the Baja 1000. In late 1967, Stroppe made sure Jones would overhear him telling friends that “Jones wasn’t man enough for off-road racing,” and it turned out to be a “showing a red cape to a bull” kind of moment. Jones, an experienced and accomplished racing driver, had now set his sights on Baja.
The first attempt was unsuccessful, so Jones had Big Oly built to his exact specifications. Named this way in honor of its sponsorship by Olympia Brewing Company, whose livery it still displays, it’s based on a stock 1969 Bronco, but with modifications said to have changed forever “the design principles and construction for off-road racers.” Powered by a 351ci (5.7L) Ford Windsor V8 that delivers 390 hp and is mated to a reworked Ford C6 B&M hydro transmission, it boasts a fiberglass and aluminum body, huge suspension travel, and massive wing-up top.
Jones and Stroppe drove Big Oly to victory at the Baja 1000 in 1971 and 1972, as well as the 1973 Baja 500 and Mint 400. Since its glory days, it’s been kept in Jones’ personal collection, only coming out for concours or other high-profile events.
