Widebody 2012 Mustang Shelby Mostly Sat Idle, Wasting 1,000 HP

Try as you might, you’ll never convince me that buying a car to keep it mostly locked away in a garage somewhere is the right thing to do. Maybe it’s a poor man’s point of view, but I’ll always believe that if you manage to get your hands on something like the 2012 Mustang 1000 we have here, you should enjoy it as much as possible, wherever you are allowed to use it.
This particular car was in possession of a single owner from new, but it wasn’t taken out for a spin on the track or elsewhere as much as it should have. The odometer on the thing shows just a little over 2,100 miles (3,370 km), which would mean it was driven for just 233 miles (375 km) each year on average.
The Shelby 1000 takes its name after the horsepower value its heavily tweaked 5.4-liter V8 engine is capable of generating. The family was first shown by Shelby at the 2012 New York International Auto Show as “the most powerful Ford Mustang ever built.”
The one we have here, presently on the list of cars going under the hammer in June in Las Vegas at the hands of Barrett-Jackson, is number 21 in the series, and comes with a glass roof and a widebody kit. The enhancements made to the Mustang’s body translate into an additional 6 inches (152 mm) of width at the rear and 4 extra inches (101 mm) at the front. These modifications were partially needed for the car to be able to accommodate custom wheels.
The interior comes with Recaro seats, an electronics package with hard-drive-based navigation, dual-zone climate control, HD radio, and a 1,000-watt sound system.
The auction house lists the car as going with no reserve, and makes no estimate about how much it is going to fetch. For reference, Shelby can convert 2011-2014 Mustangs to the 1000 version starting from $150k, not including the base vehicle.
The Shelby 1000 takes its name after the horsepower value its heavily tweaked 5.4-liter V8 engine is capable of generating. The family was first shown by Shelby at the 2012 New York International Auto Show as “the most powerful Ford Mustang ever built.”
The one we have here, presently on the list of cars going under the hammer in June in Las Vegas at the hands of Barrett-Jackson, is number 21 in the series, and comes with a glass roof and a widebody kit. The enhancements made to the Mustang’s body translate into an additional 6 inches (152 mm) of width at the rear and 4 extra inches (101 mm) at the front. These modifications were partially needed for the car to be able to accommodate custom wheels.
The interior comes with Recaro seats, an electronics package with hard-drive-based navigation, dual-zone climate control, HD radio, and a 1,000-watt sound system.
The auction house lists the car as going with no reserve, and makes no estimate about how much it is going to fetch. For reference, Shelby can convert 2011-2014 Mustangs to the 1000 version starting from $150k, not including the base vehicle.