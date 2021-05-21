1969 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Convertible Shows a Rare Spec Under the White Top

It was the summer of ‘69 (anyone up for a Bryan Adams live concert?), and Ford was increasingly meddling with the creation process of the Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT500 models. Some decisions were good (such as the increased-dimensions facelift), some were bad (such as dropping the Cobra moniker), which probably contributed to the well-known rift between Carroll Shelby and the Blue Oval.
But our main highlight for the 1969MY of the Shelby GT350 could be the switch to a larger 351ci (5.8-liter) Windsor V8 engine from the 289ci and 302ci options for the previous two model years. On the other hand, this 1969 Shelby Mustang GT350 Convertible also comes with a few other—and very interesting—perks of its own.
It was reportedly first sold when new in White Plains, New York. The current owner (which has the unit on dealer consignment) took possession back in 2014, with the description showcasing a clean Washington title, a Deluxe Marti Report, lots of paperwork and spare parts, as well as around 72,000 miles (116,000 km) on the odometer.
Unfortunately, there’s also some bad news—the mileage is of the TMU variety. On the other hand, the GT350 comes with a very rare mix of factory Black Jade over white top and white vinyl upholstery, and it looks so pristine because it was properly refinished sometime during ownership. Apparently, just 56 Black Jade examples were made that model year, of which only 29 came in this specific color combination.
So, besides the GT350 allure, there’s also a sprinkle of collectibility involved with this auction, which is set to go on for another five days (at the time of writing). Naturally, one can assume this might end with an insane bid since the current value has already settled at exactly $100k.
But we’re completely unsurprised, considering the looks, the Shelby panache, the neat and rare combo, and the great powertrain blend consisting of the Ram Air 351ci Windsor V8 and FMX automatic transmission.
