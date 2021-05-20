We Bet You’d Look Great Riding This Immaculate 1966 BMW R60/2

Darrvin Electric’s Evolve Modular Gravel e-Bike Will Tame the Wildest Roads

A dedicated Motorrad enthusiast simply can’t let this opportunity slip by! 23 photos



In order to remove any signs of aging and ensure optimal performance, the Beemer’s current owner replaced its battery, spark plugs and air filter, while the carbs have been meticulously rebuilt. Furthermore, R60/2’s handlebar comes equipped with a fresh pair of stealthy grips. At the time of this article, the highest bid on this German wonder is $12,602 and you may



To give you a better idea as to what exactly we’re dealing with here, we’ll be taking a second to examine the machine’s main specs and features. At its core, the vintage gem hosts a four-stroke boxer-twin powerplant, with two valves per cylinder and a displacement of 594cc. At approximately 5,800 rpm, the air-cooled engine is capable of feeding 30 ponies to a four-speed transmission.



Ultimately, this oomph is channeled to the rear hoop by means of a shaft final drive, resulting in a modest top speed of 90 mph (145 kph). A pair of 200 mm (7.9 inches) drum brake modules are tasked with bringing the R60 to a halt, while suspension duties are handled by Earles telescopic forks up front and dual shock absorbers on the opposite end.



We can probably all agree on one thing; Bavaria's classic two-wheelers are absolutely gorgeous. As such, there's plenty of riders who would love to see a vintage BMW parked in their garage, and we totally feel the same way! Well, feel free to get excited, because the 1966 MY R60/2 we're featuring here is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer – the States' beloved online auctioning platform.