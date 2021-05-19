Android Auto Updated with a Feature Everybody Will Love, Few Will Actually Get

Android Auto is certainly evolving, there’s no doubt about it, and while Google rarely speaks about the improvements it makes to the app, the company used its I/O 2021 conference to provide us with a rare glimpse into the update roadmap it has in mind.
One of the most exciting features coming to Android Auto is instrument cluster integration, which means the app would no longer be displayed only on the screen on your dash, but right on the cluster, if your car uses a digital screen instead of the classic gauges.
Needless to say, this sounds like a feature that everybody will love but few are actually going to get, but without a doubt, this is big news for the future of Android Auto.
Google demoed the new feature on the new BMW iX, showing how Google Maps can now run right in front of the driver thanks to this new feature. It goes without saying that pretty much any app can be projected on the instrument cluster, including parking apps and EV tools, so overall, Android Auto would offer a more convenient experience from one end to the other.
The Mountain View-based search giant says this is just the beginning and more features would be gradually added to the Android Auto integration in the instrument cluster, as the purpose is to make the app run as seamlessly as possible in every car.
But on the other hand, don’t expect this new capability to become a common thing overnight. Not only that it requires new cars with digital clusters, but it’s likely to be available on more expensive models featuring such equipment, so it’ll take a while until everybody gets to experience this new integration.
Google hasn’t provided an ETA as to when this feature would become broadly available, but the BMW iX is currently the one and the only model confirmed to come with Android Auto cluster integration.
