GM Releases Several Android Auto Improvements in Latest OTA Update

First and foremost, it's worth knowing that this new over-the-air update targets cars built on the Global B architecture. However, some of the changes that are included may only be applicable to certain models.So if your car doesn’t feature Android Auto or CarPlay, then you’re not getting the changes below; still, the OTA update comes with plenty of other goodies too.First and foremost, as per a report from GM Authority , the new update resolves an issue causing phone calls started from Android Auto to be made through OnStar. This is a major fix that certainly comes in handy for Android Auto users, especially as phone problems have been around for quite a while on Google’s platforms.Next, GM says Android Auto audio should no longer drop suddenly, as the company says it was aware of an issue causing the sound to go missing all of a sudden for approximately one second. Then, if you’re listening to music via Android Auto, the update resolves a problem causing the song title to no longer show up when streaming the content from Pandora.But a more important fix concerns phones that enter full sleep while driving. GM says that in some cases, the connection to Android Auto stopped and was never restored, and this new update comes to bring things back to normal. CarPlay users are also getting many improvements, including for a problem that causes the app to display a blank screen when an iPhone is connected to the head unit. And last but not least, GM says it has resolved a glitch causing Apple Music to cut out when listening to songs through the car’s speakers.