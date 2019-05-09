Volkswagen’s IT Department Working in Overdrive to Handle ID3 Order Surge

Bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom To Be Auctioned Online This Fall

The design sketch you’re looking at is the one-off Phantom that RM Sotheby’s will auction online in the fall. Not much is known about the luxurious Rolls-Royce from Goodwood, but what we do know is that Charles Stewart Rolls and Frederick Henry Royce met for the first time on May 4th, 1904. 16 photos



Given the exclusivity of the Phantom, Rolls-Royce is certain to include a plaque on the dashboard and personalized treadplates to bring the point home. “The eight generation Phantom will carry the longest running name in luxury motoring into a new era,” concluded Fritsches.



To be delivered through a retail partner in North America, the one-of-a-kind commission will be manufactured for the 2020 model year. Rolls-Royce hasn’t announced what 2020 will bring to the Phantom range, but do look forward to a few improvements inside and out.



The Phantom lineage dates back to the first generation in 1925, which came out as a replacement for the Silver Ghost. At that time,



As for the eighth generation, the Phantom as we know it started rolling off the assembly line in 2017 with design from Giles Taylor, Pavle Trpinac, and Chris Duff for the interior. Offered in standard and extended wheelbase, the V12-engined flagship relies on the N74 from BMW with 6.75 liters of displacement and a pair of turbochargers.



