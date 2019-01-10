Americans Love Rolls-Royce, Brand Posts All-Time Record Sales for 2018

As sales figures start pouring in, it becomes obvious that 2018 was perhaps the best year to sell cars since cars are being sold. That’s true not only for mainstream carmakers but also for brands that build niche vehicles for the sports cars and luxury segments.

5 photos



For Rolls-Royce however, selling more cars than in any of the previous 115 years was not an easy task. Yet, the British marque said on Thursday that 2018 officially became its best year ever, after adding the numbers and seeing that 4,107 customers chose one of their cars as a means of transportation.



Rolls does not say how much of an increase over last year the number represents. It does say however that the Americas continue to be the company’s largest market, and the



“2018 was a most successful, record-breaking year for Rolls-Royce. We have seen growth in all our regions around the world,” said in a statement Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce CEO.



“We set a formidable mark in 2018: I am confident it will prove the spur to even greater success in 2019.”



The big hopes for an even better 2019 are fueled by the launch of the company’s first SUV , the



To accommodate the new model and its production, the Brits increased the number of employees working in skilled manufacturing roles by 200 last year, bringing the workforce to a total of 2,000, the highest since its current plant opened in 2003.. We’ve already heard this week how McLaren shattered all records in its segment by selling 4,806 new cars, a huge increase of 43.9 percent over 2017 and the company’s best year in its rather short existence.For Rolls-Royce however, selling more cars than in any of the previous 115 years was not an easy task. Yet, the British marque said on Thursday that 2018 officially became its best year ever, after adding the numbers and seeing that 4,107 customers chose one of their cars as a means of transportation.Rolls does not say how much of an increase over last year the number represents. It does say however that the Americas continue to be the company’s largest market, and the Phantom was the main reason for the growth of the brand.“2018 was a most successful, record-breaking year for Rolls-Royce. We have seen growth in all our regions around the world,” said in a statement Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce CEO.“We set a formidable mark in 2018: I am confident it will prove the spur to even greater success in 2019.”The big hopes for an even better 2019 are fueled by the launch of the company’s first, the Cullinan . Shown for the first time in 2018, the model has begun arriving in customers hands this past Christmas. Rolls-Royce says that the order books are filled well into the second part of 2019.To accommodate the new model and its production, the Brits increased the number of employees working in skilled manufacturing roles by 200 last year, bringing the workforce to a total of 2,000, the highest since its current plant opened in 2003..