Rolls-Royce V8 Lands in Daihatsu Rat Rod Project, Sounds Raspy

There are some aficionados out there who love answering questions nobody asked. And one of these gear heads is Alexandre Danton. We're talking about a French car lover who loves to create what he describes as neo-vintage contraptions. Basically, we're talking about rat rods that can use parts from automotive icons and a recent example of that involves a contraption animated by a Rolls-Royce motor.
To be more precise, the RR V8 now sits in the nose of what use to be a Daihatsu TAFT. The Japanese machine isn't little anymore, nor can it tackle rugged terrain like it used to do when it left the factory.

Instead, the build looks like something out of a Mad Max movie - it's got a long nose (of course, that big ol' engine has to sit somewhere) and sits low to the ground, as if it wanted to put supercars to shame.

Oh, and let's not forget the chopping part, as the windows now resemble those found on military vehicles, being much shorter than they used to be. This obviously does quite a lot for the newfound appearance of the machine.

In fact, we've talked about the mechanical monster before and it seems that the project still needs a few steps before being taken out into the open to see purists running in fear (or anger, for that matter). Meanwhile, you can listen to its roar thanks to the piece of Instagram footage below.

Despite the ground clearance of the toy now being more fit for a go-fast machine, the wheels and tires still come with an offroad look, as if the car needed any more details that would split opinions.

Once again, we'll remind you that Danton Arts Kustoms, the shop being the build, isn't at its first project of the kind. For instance, the company is currently working on turning a Citroen 2CV into an iron beast, as we've recently shown you. Talk about lost innocence...


 

