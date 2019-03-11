Rolls-Royce Phantom Tranquillity Is Dressed To Impress

autoevolution
The Cullinan might be all the rage these days, but Rolls-Royce’s Phantom remains the zenith of the range. At this year’s Geneva Motor Show, the luxurious leviathan returns in special-edition flavor, called Tranquillity with two Ls because the British have this thing for more letters.
First of all, take a moment to admire the Tranquillity. Impressive inside and out, isn’t it? Rolls-Royce will make 25 examples for the entire world, available both with the standard and extended wheelbase.

Does it come as a surprise that “discerning collectors have already purchased” all of them before the world premiere in Geneva? Regardless of the price, the Tranquillity is a piece of artwork on wheels and a status symbol that towers above the Phantom.

Space exploration is the main motif of the interior, where you’ll find stainless steel, 24-karat gold plating, and space-grade aluminum. A piece of authentic Muonionalusta meteorite has been integrated into the Volume Controller, bringing the point home.

Inspired by both sides of the Moon, the Arctic White or Selby Grey leather upholstery was chosen to complement combinations of gloss and satin veneer. Black gloss trim is also present, looking more upscale than the gloss-black plastic on the center tunnel and steering wheel of the Morgan Plus Six.

Both the Light and Dark models feature bespoke audio speaker frets, finished in yellow-ish gold. The color takes inspiration from the Voyager satellites that carried into space two gold records with sounds and images celebrating the diversity of humankind on Earth.

Customers opting for the Extended Wheelbase of the Tranquillity are treated to “a unique embroidery detail” on the door panel, matching the pattern on the Collection Gallery. Techincal yellow gold is used for the vapor blasted, engraved titanium clock. Engineered titanium is used for the Spirit of Ecstasy, which lo and behold, also happens to be feature yellow-gold accents.

On that note, care to guess how much the Tranquillity costs? Rolls-Royce didn’t publish this information to the public, but we’re guessing a lot more than $452,750 for the bone-stock Phantom.
