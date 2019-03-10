Rolls-Royce Phantom Gets LS3 Engine Swap, Sounds Like a Bad Boy

ITS ALIVE!!! The Rollz fired up for the first time and sounds amazing!! Thanks to @colonelbellow for letting us invade your shop today to get it up and running. It’s crunch time people!! We are working as hard as ever to get it ready for the @worldofwheelsautoshow in Shreveport Louisiana! Once @colonelbellow finishes his beautiful interior work it will be back with us and we will be putting on the finishing touches for #perganclassiccollections Rolls Royce or as we all know it “The Rollz”. Stay tuned, we are in the final stretch now!!

A post shared by Nobody Customs & Restorations (@nobodycustoms) on Feb 23, 2019 at 3:24pm PST