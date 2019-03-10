Rolls-Royce Phantom Gets LS3 Engine Swap, Sounds Like a Bad Boy

The build isn't quite done yet, as you'll be able to notice in the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page. In fact, one of these brings a brief piece of footage that allows us to listen to the voice of the LS.
Of course, whenever such projects show up, aficionados are split into two main camps. The first believes brands such as Rolls-Royce should never receive anything else than the factory treatment, while the second applaud efforts such as the one we see here. However, one thing is certain, namely that the Roller we have here can't be ignored.
Then again, this Phantom isn't the wackiest RR build we've featured to date. That title has to go to a Silver Shadow that has been given a drift car conversion.
We talked about the contraption back in 2016, with the thing having been raced by Boyzone's Shane Lynch (the aficionado sold the machine meanwhile).
And another important source for heavily modded Goodwood machines comes from the realm of renderings. For instance, we've brought you a pixel play that portrays a Wraith that has been gifted with a full carbon fiber body.
Not that the real world is shy when it comes to taking modern-day Rollers over the top (meet George, alpine skier Jon Olsson's reworked Wraith).
ITS ALIVE!!! The Rollz fired up for the first time and sounds amazing!! Thanks to @colonelbellow for letting us invade your shop today to get it up and running. It’s crunch time people!! We are working as hard as ever to get it ready for the @worldofwheelsautoshow in Shreveport Louisiana! Once @colonelbellow finishes his beautiful interior work it will be back with us and we will be putting on the finishing touches for #perganclassiccollections Rolls Royce or as we all know it “The Rollz”. Stay tuned, we are in the final stretch now!!
Final assembly on “The Rollz” is coming along!! Got some wiring done and the doors are hung!! It’s off to the the interior shop @colonelbellow . More to come soon so stay with us!!