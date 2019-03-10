autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Rolls-Royce Phantom Gets LS3 Engine Swap, Sounds Like a Bad Boy

10 Mar 2019, 10:14 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Nowadays, no brand is safe from the mix-and-match trend that sees aficionados treating builds like LEGO and this obviously includes contraptions wearing the Spirit Of Ecstasy. Well, the Rolls-Royce we're here to show you has been gifted with an all-American V8.
7 photos
Blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Forgiato Wheels Belongs to Rapper OffsetBlue Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Forgiato Wheels Belongs to Rapper OffsetBlue Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Forgiato Wheels Belongs to Rapper OffsetBlue Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Forgiato Wheels Belongs to Rapper OffsetBlue Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Forgiato Wheels Belongs to Rapper OffsetBlue Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Forgiato Wheels Belongs to Rapper Offset
To be more precise, we're looking at an RR Phantom, which has given up on its British V8 for an LS3. This is no beater, though. Instead, we're looking at a restomod, with the Goodwood machine receiving plenty of attention and a two-tone paint job.

The build isn't quite done yet, as you'll be able to notice in the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page. In fact, one of these brings a brief piece of footage that allows us to listen to the voice of the LS.

Of course, whenever such projects show up, aficionados are split into two main camps. The first believes brands such as Rolls-Royce should never receive anything else than the factory treatment, while the second applaud efforts such as the one we see here. However, one thing is certain, namely that the Roller we have here can't be ignored.

Then again, this Phantom isn't the wackiest RR build we've featured to date. That title has to go to a Silver Shadow that has been given a drift car conversion.

We talked about the contraption back in 2016, with the thing having been raced by Boyzone's Shane Lynch (the aficionado sold the machine meanwhile).

And another important source for heavily modded Goodwood machines comes from the realm of renderings. For instance, we've brought you a pixel play that portrays a Wraith that has been gifted with a full carbon fiber body.

Not that the real world is shy when it comes to taking modern-day Rollers over the top (meet George, alpine skier Jon Olsson's reworked Wraith).

 

ITS ALIVE!!! The Rollz fired up for the first time and sounds amazing!! Thanks to @colonelbellow for letting us invade your shop today to get it up and running. It’s crunch time people!! We are working as hard as ever to get it ready for the @worldofwheelsautoshow in Shreveport Louisiana! Once @colonelbellow finishes his beautiful interior work it will be back with us and we will be putting on the finishing touches for #perganclassiccollections Rolls Royce or as we all know it “The Rollz”. Stay tuned, we are in the final stretch now!!

A post shared by Nobody Customs & Restorations (@nobodycustoms) on Feb 23, 2019 at 3:24pm PST


 

Final assembly on “The Rollz” is coming along!! Got some wiring done and the doors are hung!! It’s off to the the interior shop @colonelbellow . More to come soon so stay with us!!

A post shared by Nobody Customs & Restorations (@nobodycustoms) on Feb 13, 2019 at 5:10pm PST

Rolls-Royce v8 luxury engine swap
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
ROLLS-ROYCE models:
ROLLS-ROYCE Silver DawnROLLS-ROYCE Silver Dawn CompactROLLS-ROYCE CullinanROLLS-ROYCE Cullinan LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE PhantomROLLS-ROYCE Phantom LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE Phantom CoupeROLLS-ROYCE Phantom Coupe LuxuryROLLS-ROYCE PhantomROLLS-ROYCE Phantom LuxuryAll ROLLS-ROYCE models  
 
 